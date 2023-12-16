North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pierce County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Pierce County, North Dakota, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pierce County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rugby High School at Harvey High School
- Game Time: 4:37 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Harvey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
