The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-4) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) at Burns Arena on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Burns Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah Tech -4.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fightin' Hawks Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 141.5 points.

The average over/under for North Dakota's contests this season is 143.8, 2.3 more points than this game's point total.

North Dakota are 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

North Dakota has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Fightin' Hawks have a record of 1-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

North Dakota has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah Tech 5 55.6% 69.9 144.8 72.4 141.3 143.7 North Dakota 3 50% 74.9 144.8 68.9 141.3 148.2

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Hawks score only 2.5 more points per game (74.9) than the Trailblazers give up to opponents (72.4).

When it scores more than 72.4 points, North Dakota is 2-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah Tech 5-4-0 0-1 4-5-0 North Dakota 2-4-0 1-3 2-4-0

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Tech North Dakota 9-5 Home Record 8-8 3-13 Away Record 4-11 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.