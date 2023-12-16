The Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Game Information

North Dakota Players to Watch

Tanner Christensen: 13.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jaylen Searles: 9.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Beon Riley: 11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Noa Gonsalves: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Aric Demings: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Utah Tech Rank Utah Tech AVG North Dakota AVG North Dakota Rank 269th 70.0 Points Scored 75.4 172nd 230th 73.1 Points Allowed 71.4 194th 204th 32.7 Rebounds 35.0 107th 237th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 64th 247th 6.7 3pt Made 6.8 239th 273rd 11.7 Assists 12.4 234th 339th 14.7 Turnovers 10.9 107th

