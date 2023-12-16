The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) take on the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Utah Tech vs. North Dakota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Tech Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline BetMGM Utah Tech (-4.5) 140.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah Tech (-4.5) 140.5 -194 +156 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends

North Dakota has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Fightin' Hawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Utah Tech has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

In the Trailblazers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

