Saturday's game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-4) at Burns Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Utah Tech squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Burns Arena

North Dakota vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 76, North Dakota 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah Tech (-7.8)

Utah Tech (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Utah Tech's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, while North Dakota's is 2-4-0. A total of four out of the Trailblazers' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Fightin' Hawks' games have gone over.

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.9 per outing to rank 126th in college basketball.

North Dakota comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It records 37.3 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.9.

North Dakota hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) at a 29.9% rate (297th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make, at a 30.1% rate.

North Dakota and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Fightin' Hawks commit 10.7 per game (88th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (251st in college basketball).

