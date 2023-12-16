The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Mike Conley, face off versus the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Conley, in his last game (December 14 win against the Mavericks), produced 14 points.

Below we will look at Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 12.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.2 Assists 6.5 6.0 7.3 PRA -- 20.5 23.3 PR -- 14.5 16 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.7



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Conley has made 3.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.4% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.3 threes per game, or 16.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Conley's Timberwolves average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 108.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pacers have given up 126 points per game, which is 29th-best in the league.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have given up 25.3 per contest, 11th in the NBA.

Giving up 10.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pacers are the best squad in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.