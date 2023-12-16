The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

Kansas has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 85th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 285th.

The Jayhawks put up 79.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 73.1 the Hoosiers allow.

Kansas has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 73.1 points.

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Indiana has put together a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 329th.

The Hoosiers average 9.2 more points per game (74.3) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65.1).

Indiana has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas performed better at home last year, posting 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game on the road.

In home games, the Jayhawks ceded 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than on the road (69.0).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Kansas fared better in home games last season, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana scored 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Hoosiers gave up 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than on the road (72.2).

Beyond the arc, Indiana drained fewer triples on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri W 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse 12/30/2023 Wichita State - T-Mobile Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule