K.J. Osborn will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Osborn has a 433-yard year on 40 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 62 occasions, and averages 36.1 yards.

Osborn vs. the Bengals

Osborn vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

16 players have caught a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 252.1 passing yards the Bengals give up per contest makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Bengals have put up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Bengals' defense is 12th in the league in that category.

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Osborn Receiving Insights

Osborn, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 12 games this year.

Osborn has received 12.8% of his team's 485 passing attempts this season (62 targets).

He has 433 receiving yards on 62 targets to rank 84th in league play with 7.0 yards per target.

Osborn has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 7.1% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With nine red zone targets, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

