Should you bet on Justin Jefferson finding his way into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jefferson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has 38 catches on 56 targets for 598 yards and three scores, with an average of 99.7 yards per game.

In two of six games this year, Jefferson has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Justin Jefferson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0 Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1 Week 4 @Panthers 9 6 85 2 Week 5 Chiefs 6 3 28 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0

Rep Justin Jefferson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.