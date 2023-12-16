Jalen Nailor did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up with the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're looking for Nailor's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 15, Nailor has three receptions for 29 yards -- 9.7 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on six occasions.

Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Vikings this week: Justin Jefferson (LP/chest): 38 Rec; 598 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Nailor 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 3 29 32 0 9.7

Nailor Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 10 Saints 1 1 16 0 Week 14 @Raiders 5 2 13 0

