When the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals match up in Week 15 on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Brandon Powell hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Powell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a TD)

Powell has 25 catches on 35 targets for 269 yards and one score, with an average of 20.7 yards per game.

In one of 10 games this year, Powell has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0 Week 9 @Falcons 3 2 15 1 Week 10 Saints 5 4 35 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 3 32 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 45 0 Week 14 @Raiders 1 0 0 0

Rep Brandon Powell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.