North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bottineau County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Bottineau County, North Dakota today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bottineau County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kenmare High School at Bottineau High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Bottineau, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.