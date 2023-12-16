The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5), in this year's Cure Bowl, where they will meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks. FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline
BetMGM Appalachian State (-5.5) 47.5 -200 +165
FanDuel Appalachian State (-5.5) 48.5 -200 +164

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • The Mountaineers have been favored by 5.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • Miami (OH) has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The RedHawks have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Appalachian State & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Miami (OH)
To Win the MAC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

