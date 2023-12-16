Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will take the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 119-101 win over the Mavericks (his previous action) Edwards put up nine points, 11 assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Edwards' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.6 19.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 4.9 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.0 PRA -- 34.3 29.5 PR -- 29.1 24.5 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.0



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 19.1% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.8 per contest.

Edwards is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Edwards' Timberwolves average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 108.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 126 points per contest, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have conceded 25.3 per contest, 11th in the NBA.

The Pacers give up 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, best in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 35 26 8 8 1 0 6 11/23/2022 36 19 7 2 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.