Should you bet on Alex Goligoski to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Goligoski has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Goligoski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 3-0 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:26 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 4-1 10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 7-4 10/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

