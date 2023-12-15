High school basketball competition in Sargent County, North Dakota is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sargent County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sargent County Bulldogs Coop at Napoleon High School