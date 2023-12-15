North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ransom County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Ransom County, North Dakota today? We've got what you need.
Ransom County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lisbon High School at Enderlin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Enderlin, ND
- Conference: B Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
