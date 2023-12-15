North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in McLean County, North Dakota today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Max High School at Underwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Underwood, ND
- Conference: B Region 5 District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at White Shield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Roseglen, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
