North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaMoure County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you live in LaMoure County, North Dakota and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
LaMoure County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgeley High School at Oakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oakes, ND
- Conference: B Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kidder County High School - Steele at Edgeley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Edgeley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
