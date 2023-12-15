North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Forks County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Grand Forks County, North Dakota today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Langdon Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Langdon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fargo North High School at Grand Forks Central High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fargo South High School at Grand Forks Red River High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Conference: A East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Border High School-Walhalla at Larimore High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Larimore, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
