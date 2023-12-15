North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burleigh County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Burleigh County, North Dakota today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burleigh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bismarck High School at Minot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Minot, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.