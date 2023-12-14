Will Zach Bogosian light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).

Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-0 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:47 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

