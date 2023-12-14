The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) on December 14, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 48.1% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 19th.

The Timberwolves' 112.7 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 116.9 the Mavericks allow.

When it scores more than 116.9 points, Minnesota is 8-0.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves average 111.3 points per game at home, 2.9 fewer points than away (114.2). Defensively they allow 99.5 per game, 12.9 fewer points than away (112.4).

In 2023-24 Minnesota is giving up 12.9 fewer points per game at home (99.5) than away (112.4).

At home the Timberwolves are picking up 25.5 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (25.2).

Timberwolves Injuries