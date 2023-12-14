Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) are favored (-2.5) to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-2.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played six games this season that have had more than 229.5 combined points scored.
- Minnesota's games this season have had an average of 218.6 points, 10.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Minnesota is 12-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Timberwolves have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has won three of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Timberwolves Prediction
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|18
|78.3%
|120.2
|232.9
|116.9
|222.8
|233.2
|Timberwolves
|6
|27.3%
|112.7
|232.9
|105.9
|222.8
|221.4
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have hit the over five times.
- Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .636 (7-4-0). Away, it is .455 (5-6-0).
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 112.7 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 116.9 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Minnesota is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 116.9 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|12-10
|2-2
|12-10
|Mavericks
|13-10
|7-5
|17-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Mavericks
|112.7
|120.2
|21
|6
|6-2
|12-8
|8-0
|14-6
|105.9
|116.9
|2
|21
|12-6
|6-2
|17-1
|6-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.