On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns provides 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He's making 58.3% of his shots from the field.

Mike Conley gets the Timberwolves 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are receiving 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.

Kyle Anderson gets the Timberwolves 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averages 31.1 points, 8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made treys per game (third in NBA).

Kyrie Irving averages 24.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 16.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 boards per game.

Dereck Lively posts 8.1 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 71.1% from the floor.

Grant Williams puts up 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 43% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Timberwolves 119.5 Points Avg. 112.3 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 105.3 47.1% Field Goal % 48.2% 37.4% Three Point % 37.1%

