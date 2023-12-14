The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Hartman score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

  • Hartman has scored in five of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:51 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

