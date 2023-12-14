NFL Week 15 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After studying the 16 games on the Week 15 slate in the NFL, our best bet selection is Colts -1.5. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay opportunities, see below.
BetMGM Promo Code
Best Week 15 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Pick: Indianapolis -1.5 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 3.7 points
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Dallas +2 vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Dallas by 2.9 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Los Angeles +3 vs. Las Vegas
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 1.2 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Cincinnati -3 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 5.3 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Atlanta -3 vs. Carolina
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Atlanta by 5.7 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Take advantage of these best bet suggestions and bet on any game with BetMGM!
Best Week 15 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 50.5 - Dallas vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Total: 47.9 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 42.5 - Baltimore vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Total: 45.4 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 48 - San Francisco vs. Arizona
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Total: 44.1 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: December 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 40.5 - Minnesota vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Total: 41.3 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 47.5 - Denver vs. Detroit
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
- Projected Total: 48.1 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.