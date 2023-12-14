North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in McLean County, North Dakota today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flasher High School at Wilton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wilton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.