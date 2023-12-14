McIntosh County, North Dakota has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McIntosh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lidgerwood-Wyndmere High School at South Border

  • Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Ashley, ND
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.