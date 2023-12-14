When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jon Merrill light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Merrill has no points on the power play.

Merrill's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:18 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 2-1 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.