Joel Eriksson Ek will be among those in action Thursday when his Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. There are prop bets for Eriksson Ek available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:03 per game on the ice, is +6.

In 13 of 26 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Eriksson Ek has a point in 16 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In six of 26 games this year, Eriksson Ek has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Eriksson Ek goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 26 Games 4 21 Points 3 14 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.