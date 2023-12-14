Will Jared Spurgeon Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jared Spurgeon a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Spurgeon stats and insights
- Spurgeon is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game versus the Flames this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Spurgeon has picked up three assists on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Spurgeon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|27:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|28:33
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:56
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:14
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
