For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jared Spurgeon a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

  • Spurgeon is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Flames this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Spurgeon has picked up three assists on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:20 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 28:33 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:56 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:14 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:56 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

