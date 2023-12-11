Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on December 11, 2023
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Brandon Ingram, Karl-Anthony Towns and others in this outing.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -112)
|8.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: +116)
- Towns' 21.9 points per game are 1.6 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of nine is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).
- Towns averages 3.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Towns, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -105)
|4.5 (Over: -133)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: +120)
- The 24.4 points Anthony Edwards has scored per game this season is 0.1 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (24.5).
- He has pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).
- Edwards has averaged 4.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday (4.5).
- Edwards has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|15.5 (Over: -106)
|12.5 (Over: -128)
- The 15.5-point prop bet set for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average.
- He grabs 12.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday.
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -105)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: +132)
- The 23.7 points Ingram has scored per game this season is 3.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (20.5).
- He has grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).
- Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).
- Ingram has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -105)
|4.5 (Over: -133)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: +120)
- Jonas Valanciunas' 14.2 points per game are 1.7 more than Monday's prop total.
- He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 9.5.
