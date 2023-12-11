The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) will look to build on a four-game road winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) on December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (46.7%).

Minnesota is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 113 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 114.2 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.2 points, Minnesota is 9-1.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves average 111.3 points per game at home, 3.6 fewer points than on the road (114.9). Defensively they give up 99.5 per game, 12 fewer points than on the road (111.5).

Minnesota is giving up fewer points at home (99.5 per game) than away (111.5).

The Timberwolves collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (25.1).

