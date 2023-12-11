Timberwolves vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-3.5
|222.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score over 222.5 points.
- The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 218.2 points, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Minnesota has put together a 12-9-0 record against the spread.
- The Timberwolves have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|15
|65.2%
|113.5
|226.5
|114.2
|219.4
|228
|Timberwolves
|10
|47.6%
|113
|226.5
|105.2
|219.4
|221.3
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.
- Five of the Timberwolves' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Minnesota has performed better against the spread at home (7-4-0) than on the road (5-5-0) this year.
- The Timberwolves average only 1.2 fewer points per game (113) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (114.2).
- Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when it scores more than 114.2 points.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|12-9
|2-1
|11-10
|Pelicans
|13-10
|3-3
|10-13
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Pelicans
|113
|113.5
|18
|15
|7-3
|12-4
|9-1
|11-5
|105.2
|114.2
|1
|19
|11-5
|9-2
|15-1
|9-2
