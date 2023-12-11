North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oliver County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Oliver County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Oliver County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glen Ullin High School at Center-Stanton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Center, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
