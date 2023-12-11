Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Smoothie King Center on Monday, December 11, Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) hit the road to match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11). The tip is at 8:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSN
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Brandon Ingram
|Total Fantasy Pts
|788.6
|710.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.6
|37.4
|Fantasy Rank
|30
|28
Buy Ingram and Towns gear on Fanatics!
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Brandon Ingram Insights
Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.9 points, 9 boards and 3.1 assists, making 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- The Timberwolves put up 113 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 105.2 per contest (first in NBA). They have a +164 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.
- Minnesota grabs 45.9 rebounds per game (sixth in league) while allowing 41.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.
- The Timberwolves connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 36.7% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 11.6 their opponents make, shooting 33.6% from deep.
- Minnesota has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (22nd in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (17th in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans
- Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Pelicans average 113.5 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 114.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.
- The 44 rebounds per game New Orleans averages rank 16th in the league. Its opponents grab 44.8 per outing.
- The Pelicans connect on 10.8 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (20th in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 per contest their opponents make while shooting 34% from beyond the arc.
- New Orleans forces 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth in the league) while committing 13.2 (14th in NBA play).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Brandon Ingram
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|6.3
|1.3
|Usage Percentage
|27%
|29.3%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.7%
|57.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|14.8%
|8.6%
|Assist Pct
|15.5%
|25%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.