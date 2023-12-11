The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 127-103 win versus the Grizzlies, Towns tallied 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

In this article, we break down Towns' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.9 22.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 8.6 Assists 3.5 3.1 4.1 PRA -- 34 35.5 PR -- 30.9 31.4 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.3



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 18.2% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 18.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Towns' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.1 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Pelicans are the 19th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 114.2 points per contest.

The Pelicans concede 44.8 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 27.7 per contest.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 33 29 6 9 2 2 0 11/8/2023 28 23 3 0 4 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.