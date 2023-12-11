North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Griggs County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Griggs County, North Dakota is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Griggs County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carrington High School at Griggs-Midkota Titans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Cooperstown, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
