North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cavalier County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Cavalier County, North Dakota today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cavalier County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Langdon Area High School at Warwick High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Warwick, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.