Pay attention to Mats Zuccarello and Vince Dunn in particular on Sunday, when the Minnesota Wild play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Kraken Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Minnesota, Zuccarello has 27 points in 25 games (six goals, 21 assists).

Kirill Kaprizov has picked up 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek has posted 13 goals and seven assists for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 4-5-2. He has given up 36 goals (3.29 goals against average) and recorded 282 saves.

Kraken Players to Watch

Seattle's Dunn has recorded 18 assists and four goals in 28 games. That's good for 22 points.

Oliver Bjorkstrand is a top contributor for Seattle, with 21 total points this season. In 28 contests, he has netted eight goals and provided 13 assists.

This season, Eeli Tolvanen has six goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 18.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has an .894 save percentage (43rd in the league), with 330 total saves, while giving up 39 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 3-4-6 record between the posts for Seattle this season.

Wild vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.61 29th 26th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.39 24th 17th 30.5 Shots 30.7 14th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 28.8 7th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 21.11% 14th 32nd 70.79% Penalty Kill % 76.25% 23rd

