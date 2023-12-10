The Minnesota Wild, Matthew Boldy among them, play the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Thinking about a wager on Boldy in the Wild-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Matthew Boldy vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy's plus-minus this season, in 12:12 per game on the ice, is 0.

In five of 18 games this season, Boldy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Boldy has a point in 11 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Boldy has an assist in eight of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Boldy has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Boldy has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Boldy Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 18 Games 3 15 Points 3 6 Goals 3 9 Assists 0

