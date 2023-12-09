North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williams County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Williams County, North Dakota, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Williams County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horace High School at Williston High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Williston, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trenton High School at Williston Trinity Christian High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Williston, ND
- Conference: B Region 8 District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tioga High School at Westhope High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Westhope, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trenton High School at Williston Trinity Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Williston, ND
- Conference: B Region 8 District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
