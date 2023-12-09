High school basketball is on the schedule today in Williams County, North Dakota, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Williams County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Horace High School at Williston High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on December 9

1:45 PM CT on December 9 Location: Williston, ND

Williston, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Trenton High School at Williston Trinity Christian High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9

2:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Williston, ND

Williston, ND Conference: B Region 8 District 15

B Region 8 District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tioga High School at Westhope High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9

4:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Westhope, ND

Westhope, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

