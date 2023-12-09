How to Watch the North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
MVFC foes match up when the South Dakota Coyotes (10-2) and the North Dakota State Bison (10-3) square off on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the DakotaDome.
South Dakota sports the 70th-ranked offense this season (24.6 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 15.4 points allowed per game. North Dakota State has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-best in points per game (38.3) and 15th-best in points allowed per game (19.3).
See more information below, including how to watch this game on ABC.
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Vermillion, South Dakota
- Venue: DakotaDome
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Key Statistics
|North Dakota State
|South Dakota
|445.5 (1st)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|350.9 (49th)
|304 (63rd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|317.8 (54th)
|245.2 (4th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|151.8 (60th)
|200.3 (67th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|199.1 (70th)
|2 (67th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (41st)
|6 (4th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|3 (18th)
North Dakota State Stats Leaders
- Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State this season. He has 2,315 passing yards (178.1 per game) while completing 73.2% of his passes. He's thrown 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 645 yards (49.6 ypg) on 122 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.
- TaMerik Williams has run for 658 yards on 106 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.
- Eli Green has registered 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 673 (51.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 40 times and has two touchdowns.
- Zach Mathis has put up a 615-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 43 passes on 49 targets.
- RaJa Nelson's 28 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 363 yards (27.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.
South Dakota Stats Leaders
- Aidan Bouman has recorded 2,360 yards (196.7 ypg) on 174-of-258 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Travis Theis has racked up 804 yards on 171 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.
- Charles Pierre Jr. has racked up 442 yards on 67 attempts, scoring four times.
- Carter Bell has hauled in 46 catches for 817 yards (68.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.
- JJ Galbreath has put up a 579-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes on 25 targets.
- Jack Martens has racked up 27 grabs for 356 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.
