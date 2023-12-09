Our computer model predicts the North Dakota State Bison will beat the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, December 9 at 2:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at DakotaDome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-1.8) 48.6 North Dakota State 25, South Dakota 23

Week 15 MVFC Predictions

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Out of Bison five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes won just two games against the spread last season.

Last season, five of Coyotes games hit the over.

Bison vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 24.6 15.4 34 24 22.6 14 North Dakota State 38.3 19.3 66 3 35 34

