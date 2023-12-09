How to Watch North Dakota vs. Portland on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Pilots (5-5) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
North Dakota vs. Portland Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota Stats Insights
- This season, the Fightin' Hawks have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Pilots' opponents have made.
- North Dakota is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Pilots are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Fightin' Hawks sit at 209th.
- The 73.9 points per game the Fightin' Hawks average are the same as the Pilots give up.
- North Dakota has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78 points.
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Dakota put up 73.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged in road games (69.5).
- When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than away from home (78.3).
- At home, North Dakota drained the same number of threes per game as on the road (9.1). Meanwhile, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34%).
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Concordia-Moorhead
|W 87-56
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/1/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|L 64-54
|Titan Gym
|12/3/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|L 68-62
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/9/2023
|Portland
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/12/2023
|Waldorf
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
