The Portland Pilots (5-5) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

North Dakota vs. Portland Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

North Dakota Stats Insights

  • This season, the Fightin' Hawks have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Pilots' opponents have made.
  • North Dakota is 4-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Pilots are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Fightin' Hawks sit at 209th.
  • The 73.9 points per game the Fightin' Hawks average are the same as the Pilots give up.
  • North Dakota has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Dakota put up 73.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged in road games (69.5).
  • When playing at home, the Fightin' Hawks surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than away from home (78.3).
  • At home, North Dakota drained the same number of threes per game as on the road (9.1). Meanwhile, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Concordia-Moorhead W 87-56 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/1/2023 @ CSU Fullerton L 64-54 Titan Gym
12/3/2023 @ UC Riverside L 68-62 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/9/2023 Portland - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/12/2023 Waldorf - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/16/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena

