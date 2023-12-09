Saturday's contest that pits the Portland Pilots (5-5) against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Portland. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

North Dakota vs. Portland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

North Dakota vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 75, North Dakota 74

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. Portland

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-0.0)

Portland (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +26 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (202nd in college basketball) and give up 71.0 per contest (188th in college basketball).

North Dakota pulls down 34.0 rebounds per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 32.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

North Dakota makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (5.8). It is shooting 29.0% from deep (318th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.7%.

The Fightin' Hawks average 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (199th in college basketball), and give up 90.0 points per 100 possessions (203rd in college basketball).

North Dakota has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.4 per game (76th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.7 (222nd in college basketball).

