North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burleigh County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Burleigh County, North Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burleigh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bismarck High School at Grand Forks Red River High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bismarck Century High School at Thunder Basin High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Gillette, WY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
