Army vs. Navy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - December 9
The Army Black Knights (5-6) take on the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on December 9, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. The Black Knights are favored by 2.5 points in the game. The over/under in this contest is 27.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Army vs. Navy matchup in this article.
Army vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Army vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Army Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Army (-2.5)
|27.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Army (-2.5)
|28.5
|-146
|+122
Army vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Army has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Black Knights have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Navy is 4-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Midshipmen have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
Army & Navy 2023 Futures Odds
|Navy
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
