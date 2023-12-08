The Edmonton Oilers (10-12-1) are favored at home (-185 moneyline odds to win) against the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4, +150 moneyline odds). The contest on Friday starts at 9:00 PM ET from Rogers Place on BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Edmonton and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 15 of 23 games this season.

The Oilers have been victorious in 10 of their 18 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

The Wild have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with one upset win (10.0%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton has put together a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

Minnesota has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +150.

Wild Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Marco Rossi 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+105) - Matthew Boldy 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-125) Kirill Kaprizov 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-208) 3.5 (+120)

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 6-3-1 6.8 4.40 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.40 2.60 10 29.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 6-4 4-6-0 6.4 2.80 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.80 2.60 7 20.6% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

